US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 end down as US interest-rate worries mount, bank shares slip

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors remained worried the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and as banks shares eased.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR hit its highest in almost 16 years on the view the Fed could keep rates higher for longer. Higher borrowing costs can slow spending by businesses and consumers.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.90 points, or 0.27%, to end at 4,387.87 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 10.01 points, or 0.07%, to 13,507.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 173.04 points, or 0.50%, to 34,290.65.

Investors also eagerly awaited results and a forecast from chip heavyweight Nvidia NVDA.O due after the bell on Wednesday. Nvidia surprised investors with its strong forecast in May, fueling a rally in its own and other tech stocks amid artificial intelligence hopes.

Shares of Nvidia hit an all-time high of $481.87 early but were lower on the day.

Department stores were also among the day's decliners. Macy's M.N fell after the chain warned of weak consumer spending through the crucial holiday shopping season. Shares of Kohl's Corp. KSS.N and Nordstrom Inc JWN.N also were down sharply.

