US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 dragged down by financials after mixed big bank results
* JPM falls on trading slowdown in Q4
* Wells Fargo rises after higher profit
* Casino stocks up as Macau caps new licenses at six
* Indexes: Dow down 0.41%, S&P off 0.09%, Nasdaq up 0.18% (Updates prices to open)
By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal
Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 fell on Friday as declines among heavyweight financial stocks led by JPMorgan made for a weak start to the fourth-quarter earnings season, while the Nasdaq edged higher as some big technology stocks regained lost ground.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell in early trading, with financials falling 1.3%. The S&P 500 banks index slid 1.8% from a record high hit in the previous session.
JPMorgan Chase & Co
Citigroup Inc
"The sentiment is pretty sour, even though today officially kicks off the fourth-quarter earnings reporting period ... it seems as if inflation continues to be the overriding worry," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, New York.
Wells Fargo & Co
Financials have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index on expectations of banks benefiting from interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, firming Treasury yields and a rotation out of growth sectors such as technology , communication services and consumer discretionary .
Year-over-year earnings growth from S&P 500 companies was expected to be lower in the fourth quarter compared with the first three quarters but still strong at 22.4%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Megacap growth companies including Apple Inc
At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 149.40 points, or 0.41%, at 35,964.22, the S&P 500 was down 4.38 points, or 0.09%, at 4,654.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 26.46 points, or 0.18%, at 14,833.27.
Casino operators Las Vegas Sands
Data showed retail sales tumbled in December as Americans struggled with shortages of goods and an explosion of COVID-19 infections. Separately, soaring inflation hit U.S. consumer sentiment in early January, which fell to the second lowest level in a decade.
U.S. stock markets will remain shut on Monday on account of a public holiday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.20-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.19-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
