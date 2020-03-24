US Markets

US STOCKS-Dow posts biggest percentage gain since 1933 on stimulus hopes

Noel Randewich Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow registered its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 on Tuesday after U.S. lawmakers said they were close to a deal for an economic rescue package, injecting a shot of optimism into markets reeling from the biggest selloff since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2,112.98 points, or 11.37%, to 20,704.91, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 209.93 points, or 9.38%, to 2,447.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 557.18 points, or 8.12%, to 7,417.86.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

