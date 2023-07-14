News & Insights

US STOCKS-Dow leads Wall St higher as UnitedHealth rallies

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 14, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

By Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

July 14 (Reuters) - The Dow led Wall Street gains on Friday as insurer UnitedHealth Group kicked off the second-quarter earnings season on a strong note, while banks pared early gains despite JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo posting strong profits.

UnitedHealth GroupUNH.N jumped 7.2% after the health insurer's quarterly profit beat analysts' average estimate, as the industry bellwether's expenses came in lower than feared.

Rivals Humana HUM.N and Cigna CI.N rose 2.9% and 4.4%, respectively.

Among big banks, JPMorgan ChaseJPM.N was marginally higher after rising as much as 2.7% in early trading on posting a 67% jump in profit as it earned more from borrowers' interest payments and benefited from the purchase of First Republic Bank.

Wells FargoWFC.N gained 0.8% after reporting a 57% rise in quarterly profit.

Banks, however, warned of stress among consumers and that losses in the commercial real estate segment would increase.

"They've had a pretty good earnings report, but the comments during the conference calls were a little bit cautious which doesn't give people enough reason to say, 'I need to buy this stock today'," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager, Dakota Wealth.

CitigroupC.N fell 2.9% after the lender's quarterly profit tumbled 36% as weakness in its trading business blunted gains in its personal banking and wealth management unit.

State StreetSTT.N declined 10.1% after the custodian bank missed quarterly revenue expectations amid a drop in servicing, management and foreign exchange trading fees.

The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK shed 0.8%, erasing early gains.

BlackRockBLK.N shares fell 1.7% after the world's largest asset manager posted a 1.4% decline in quarterly revenue.

Of the 30 companies in the S&P 500 index that have reported earnings to date, 80% beat analysts' expectations, as per Refinitiv Data.

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 110.50 points, or 0.32%, at 34,505.64, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 6.94 points, or 0.15%, at 4,516.98, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 47.97 points, or 0.34%, at 14,186.54.

U.S. stocks were on course for robust weekly gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set for its best week since mid-March.

The Nasdaq .IXIC and the S&P 500 .SPX ended the last two sessions at more than one-year highs after data signaled easing price pressures in the U.S., boosting hopes the Federal Reserve could wind up its rate-hiking cycle soon.

Among megacaps, Microsoft MSFT.O gained 1.9% after brokerage UBS turned bullish on the tech giant, with a "buy" rating, while chipmaker Nvidia NVDA.O hit a fresh record high.

AT&T T.N shed 4.3% to hit a 20-year low after J.P. Morgan downgraded its rating on the telecom firm to "neutral."

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.46-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 44 new lows.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

