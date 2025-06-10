U.S. Stocks Climb On Trade Talk Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks moved modestly to the upside on Tuesday as traders await the outcome of the ongoing trade talks between China and the U.S. in London.

Trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies commenced on Monday - and while U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters the talks are "going well," there has been no breakthrough as of yet.

The Dow climbed 105.11 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 42,866.87, while the NASDAQ gained 123.75 points or 0.63 percent to close at 19,714.99 and the S&P 500 added 32.93 points or 0.55 percent to end at 6,038.81.

In economic news, the National Federation of Independent Business said the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the US increased to 98.8 in May 2025, the highest in three months, compared to 95.8 in April. The reading was expected to come in with a score of 95.9.

But a lack of major U.S. economic data probably kept traders on the sidelines as they look ahead to the release of crucial reports on consumer and producer price inflation in the coming days.

European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday; the mood remained cautious in most of the markets amid a lack of any significant economic data or earnings news from the region.

Crude oil prices were down on Tuesday amidst uncertainty over trade talks between China and the United States continued, although the outcome remains uncertain. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for July delivery closed down by $0.31 to settle at $64.98 per barrel.

Gold prices dipped on Tuesday, ahead of US inflation report and ongoing US-China official talks, which is now the focus of investors from all over the world.

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $11.20 (or 0.34%) to $3320.90 per troy ounce on Tuesday. Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost $14.60 cents (or 0.40%) to $36.542 today.

