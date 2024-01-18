US STOCKS-Chip, megacap stocks power gains on Nasdaq, S&P 500

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

U.S. chip stocks rise as TSMC bullish on AI demand

Apple rises on BofA rating upgrade

KeyCorp profit shrinks on FDIC charge

US weekly jobless claims fall to level last seen in Sept 2022

Indexes: Dow off 0.05%, S&P up 0.48%, Nasdaq up 1.19%

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The benchmark Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped on Thursday, recouping recent losses on a boost from chip and megacap stocks, as investors scouted for clues on whether the Fed's rate cuts were imminent and assessed a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) TSM.Njumped 8.0%, after the world's largest contract semiconductor maker projected a more-than 20% growth in 2024 revenue, on booming demand for high-end chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O surged 2.4% to notch a record high, while Nvidia NVDA.O, Microchip Technology MCHP.O and Marvell Technology MRVL.O rose between 3.1% and 5.4%.

The Philadelphia SE semiconductor index .SOXrose 3.2%, inching closer to its record high, hit in December 2023.

Megacaps such as Microsoft MSFT.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Meta Platforms META.Oalso gained between 1.1% and 2.0%.

Apple AAPL.O climbed 3.2%, after BofA Global Research upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral", marking the iPhone-maker's first rating upgrade this year.

The information technology index .SPLRCTjumped 2.0% to hit a record high, while the rate-sensitive real estate .SPLRCR and utilities .SPLRCU sectors lost 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively, keeping the S&P 500's gains in check.

The healthcare index .SPXHC declined 0.8%, to an over two-week low, dragged down by an 11.4% drop in Humana, as the health insurer forecast fourth-quarter medical costs to be higher than previously expected.

Peer UnitedHealth UNH.N also lost 2.9%, weighing on the blue-chip Dow .DJI.

Data showed the number of Americans filing fell last week to a late-2022 low, suggesting a likely solid job growth in January.

"There's still uncertainty around where we are in the broader business cycle, which is driving volatility both in the rates and equity markets, and a lot of that hinges on where inflation and the Fed will go," said Dylan Kremer, chief investment officer at Certuity.

The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope to rein in inflation without causing a growth slowdown, as the U.S. central bank's "Beige Book" report, a snapshot of the economy's health, showed economic activity saw little or no change from December through early January.

Traders now see a 56% chance for a 25-basis-point rate cut in March, lower from an over-80% probability a month ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had closed lower for two sessions on Wednesday, following a strong December retail sales figure and as policymakers continue to talk down hopes for an early start to rate cuts.

Investors will parse comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a voting member this year, later in the day.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 18.69 points, or 0.05%, at 37,247.98, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 22.54 points, or 0.48%, at 4,761.75, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 176.08 points, or 1.19%, at 15,031.70.

KeyCorpKEY.Nshed 5.1%, after the lender posted a drop in fourth-quarter profit, while BirkenstockBIRK.N sank 8.2% after missing quarterly profit expectations.

Spirit AirlinesSAVE.N fell 12.1%, after Citigroup downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 22 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 120 new lows.

