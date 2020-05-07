US Markets
PYPL

US STOCKS-China trade data lifts futures ahead of jobless claims

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday as a surprise rise in Chinese exports spurred hopes of a faster economic recovery, even as investors braced for data likely to show millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

By C Nivedita

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday as a surprise rise in Chinese exports spurred hopes of a faster economic recovery, even as investors braced for data likely to show millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

Wall Street has rebounded sharply from a coronavirus-fueled selloff in March, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus and, more recently, hard-hit states reopening businesses following sweeping lockdowns.

China's overseas shipments in April rose for the first time this year as factories raced to make up for lost sales.

However, with the S&P 500 now about 16% below its record high, the mood has turned cautious again with data revealing the extent of the pandemic's economic damage and U.S.-China tensions resurfacing over the origin of the novel coronavirus.

A report on Thursday said Sino-U.S. negotiators will hold a phone call as early as next week to discuss progress in implementing a Phase 1 trade deal after President Donald Trump threatened to end it if China was not adhering to the terms.

Later in the day, data is expected to show U.S. jobless claims totaling a seasonally adjusted 3 million for the week ended May 2, down from 3.839 million in the prior week and marking the fifth straight weekly decrease in applications.

Among early movers before the bell, PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O jumped 7.7% after the payment processor said it expected a strong recovery in payments volumes in the second quarter as social distancing drives more people to shop online.

Lyft Inc LYFT.O surged 14.9% as the ride-hailing company posted higher-than-expected revenue and vowed to further cut costs to become profitable.

At 05:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 315 points, or 1.34%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 42.5 points, or 1.5% and Nasdaq 100w e-minis NQcv1 were up 142 points, or 1.59%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs SPY.P were up 1.27%.

The S&P 500 index .SPX closed down 0.7% at 2,848.42​ on Wednesday.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL LYFT SPY SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular