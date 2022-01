US STOCKS-Battered Nasdaq climbs at end of volatile month

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1% on Monday, but was still on track for its worst start to the year as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike bets and geopolitical tensions.

Valuations of growth and technology stocks have come under increasing scrutiny, with the Nasdaq .IXIC declining 10.5% so far this month.

"The January barometer, which states 'as goes January, so goes the year', will be negative, implying investors are in for a challenging year," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, led by a 0.9% gain in technology stocks .SPLRCT.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O rose 5.5% after Credit Suisse raised its stock rating to "outperform", while Netflix Inc NFLX.O gained 8.0% after Citigroup upgraded the streaming company's shares to "buy".

The bellwether S&P 500 .SPX has fallen 6.5% so far this month and is on track to report its worst month since the pandemic-led crash in March 2020.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last week signaled it intends to combat the four-decade high inflation by hiking key interest rates more aggressively than many market participants expected.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in almost five rate increases by year-end, with some banks, such as the Bank of America now eyeing seven hikes this year.

Geopolitical tensions have added to market uncertainty, with the U.S. and its allies threatening Russia with new economic sanctions if it attacks Ukraine.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 7.17 points, or 0.02%, at 34,732.64, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 20.82 points, or 0.47%, at 4,452.67, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 200.32 points, or 1.45%, at 13,970.89.

The steep drop in U.S. equities has investors gauging valuations to determine whether now is the time to bargain hunt, with some eyeing results that could bolster the case for investors looking to buy at a discount.

The fourth-quarter earnings season continues with megacaps such as Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Amazon Inc AMZN.O and Meta Platforms Inc FB.O expected to report later this week, following strong results from Apple Inc AAPL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O this month.

As of Friday, a third of S&P 500 companies have posted earnings, and 77.4% of them reported above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O rose 9.9% after Barclays upgraded the plant-based patty maker's stock to "overweight".

Citrix Systems Inc's CTXS.O shares fell 3.7% after the software company said it had agreed to be taken private for $16.5 billion including debt by affiliates of Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.54-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 28 new lows.

