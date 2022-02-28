US STOCKS-Banks weigh on Wall St after new Russia sanctions

By Devik Jain and Uday Sampath Kumar

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes headed lower on Monday, with bank stocks leading the drop, after the West hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Bank of America BAC.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N all shed close to 3%, dragging down the S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK by 2.7%. The wider financial index .SPSY dropped 1.9%, falling the most among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Russia's rouble tanked to record lows, world stock markets fell and safe-haven assets got a boost after the Western allies imposed new sanctions that limited Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and cut off its banks from the SWIFT global payments system. GLOB/MKTS

"Investors are trying to digest the potential impact of the economic sanctions - that's really more dominant in investors thoughts than the actual potential for greater military conflict," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

The worsening geopolitical crisis has added to investor concerns over soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's plans to tackle it, putting all the major U.S. stock indexes for their second straight month of losses.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for their steepest two-month fall since the pandemic-led crash in March 2020.

"We believe that the risk of a Fed policy mistake is rising given that the Russia/Ukraine situation has further clouded the inflation picture and it will also intensify economic headwinds," said Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research.

"Until there's more clarity around inflation, future Fed actions, and geopolitical tensions, we generally favor a combination value (particularly energy) and defense (e.g., staples & health care).

Defense stocks Raytheon Technologies RTX.N, Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N, General Dynamics Corp GD.N, Northrop Grumman NOC.N and L3Harris Technologies LHX.N gained between 3.1% and 4.6% following news that Germany would increase its military spending.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI dropped 442.67 points, or 1.30%, to 33,616.08 and the S&P 500 .SPX fell 44.39 points, or 1.01%, to 4,340.26.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC slipped 81.87 points, or 0.60%, to 13,612.75, still faring better than its peers, thanks to support from Tesla TSLA.O and cybersecurity stocks.

Palo Alto Networks PANW.O, Fortinet FTNT.O, Zscaler ZS.O and CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.O climbed between 1.5% and 5.3%.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, was last trading at 30.73.

Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N dropped 4.8% to lead losses among the airline stocks after Russia closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries in response Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector.

First Horizon Corp FHN.N surged 29.5% after TD Bank Group TD.TO offered to acquire the U.S. bank in an all-cash deal valued at $13.4 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.89-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.62-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 46 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain, Uday Sampath Kumar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Aditya Soni)

