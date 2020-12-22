US Markets
AAPL

US STOCKS-Apple props up S&P, Nasdaq futures

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Gains for Apple dragged S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures higher on Tuesday, buoyed by signs it was set to push into car production, as investors worried about the threat of a new coronavirus strain uncovered in England.

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gains for Apple dragged S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures higher on Tuesday, buoyed by signs it was set to push into car production, as investors worried about the threat of a new coronavirus strain uncovered in England.

Shares of Apple Inc AAPL.O, the most valuable company on Wall Street, were up more than 2% in trading before the bell after Reuters reported that the iPhone maker was moving forward with self-driving car technology and was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle.

Wall Street indexes ended well above intraday lows on Monday as Congress approved a much-awaited $892 billion stimulus package to buffer the economic impact of the coronavirus.

But fears over a new virus strain in Britain have stifled recent gains and are likely to weigh on sentiment going into the holidays.

Trading activity is also expected to be subdued in the last two weeks of the year.

At 6:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 10 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.5 points, or 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 51.75 points, or 0.41%.

Increased liquidity measures, a favorable election outcome and easy monetary policy have set Wall Street indexes for strong annual gains, despite a rocky start to the year.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O rose marginally after slumping more than 6% in its first day of trading as part of the S&P 500 .SPX on Monday.

Investors are awaiting a final reading of third-quarter GDP data at 8:30 am ET (1330 GMT). Also on tap is a consumer confidence report at 10 am ET that is expected to show an increase from the preceding month on positive developments in coronavirus vaccines and recent stimulus measures.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL TSLA SPX NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular