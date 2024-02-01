US Stock Indexes: What Is the Next Seasonal Move?

Recent months have seen both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 extend their long-term uptrend to new all-time highs.

Seasonally, both market are approaching a timeframe when they tend to move lower through late March.

Seasonal Analysis is best used as a guide than an absolute, with contra-seasonal moves reflective of a change in fundamentals.

Earlier this week, I saw some chatter on the X-site formerly known as Twitter about the seasonal patterns of US stock indexes. I respect the gentleman who posted, J.C. Parets, “The best 3-month period of the year is officially over (Nov-Jan)…Now welcome to February, what is historically one of the worst months of the entire year. Cheers!” (I always like it when someone tags, Cheers into a message.) A little background on Mr. Parets: He has been bullish US stock indexes for the last 18 months, similar to my timing of turning bullish at the end of October 2022. Also like me, he has had a great deal of fun laughing at the bearish “experts” calling for a market crash over that same timeframe.

I know I’ve written about the long-term uptrend in US stocks almost every month since the bullish technical patterns were completed, and a couple times I’ve mentioned the seasonality of the indexes. Since we are at the beginning of a new month, this one showing a tendency toward a bearish turn, it’s time to take another look at what 2024 might have in store for the S&P 500 ($INX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI).

Let’s start with the S&P 500. As Mr. Parets mentioned, the index tends to move lower over the next couple months. Does this mean the major (long-term) uptrend that has been in place since October 2022 is over? No. The seasonal pattern is just an indication money tends to flow out of the $INX before returning at the end of March.

Here’s the normal seasonal tendency across different timeframes:

The 5-year index (red line) shows a 6% decrease from this week’s close through the last weekly close of March

The 10-year index (blue line) shows a 4% decrease from the third weekly close of February through the end of March

The 20-year index (purple line) shows a 2% decrease from this week’s close through the last weekly close of March

The 30-year index (gray line) shows a 2% decrease from this week’s close through the end of March

The bottom line is there is decent consistency in a lower February and March across timeframes.

Leading up to this week:

The $INX generally shows, across timeframes, a 2% increase during January.

The 2024 market (green line) has gained 2.5% from the last weekly close of December (4,769.83) through the last full weekly close of January (last Friday’s 4,890.97).

Once the $INX gets through the last weekly close of March it tends to rally through the last weekly close of July:

The 5-year index shows a gain of 11%

The 10-year index shows a gain of 9%

The 20-year index shows a gain of 6%

The 30-year index shows a gain of 6%

We see similar patterns with the $DOWI, though the timeframe is changed slightly from the third weekly close of February through the next to last weekly close of March:

The 5-year index (red line) shows a loss of 6%

The 10-year index (blue line) shows a loss of 4%

The 15-year index (purple line) shows a loss of 4%

The 25-year index (gold line) shows a loss of 3%

Also like the S&P 500, once the $DOWI gets through late March things tend to change quickly. Through the first weekly close of August:

The 5-year index shows a gain of 8%

The 10-year index shows a gain of 7%

The 15-year index shows a gain of 7%

The 25-year index shows a gain of 5%

A few other notes about these seasonal tendencies:

Seasonal analysis is a guide, not a hard and fast rule. When we see contra-seasonal moves develop it is usually because something has changed fundamentally.

All the different timeframes studied include US presidential elections, with another one on the way in late 2024.

Similarly, all the different timeframes studied account for a variety of moves by the US Federal Open Market Committee.

The bottom line is while US stock indexes could see some selling the next couple months, I’m not expecting long-term trends to change. Additionally, while the Chaos of the next US Presidential Election could create a contra-seasonal move, the very nature of a Black Swan event tells us we can’t predict it will happen.

On the date of publication, Darin Newsom did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.