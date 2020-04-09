US stock funds see biggest outflow since December 2018

US Markets

U.S. equity funds shed $38.6 billion in the latest week, the largest outflow since December 2018, as financial markets reeled from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds saw $31 billion in withdrawals in the week to Wednesday, the sixth straight weekly outflow, while money market funds attracted $71.7 billion as investors shaken by the number of deaths, layoffs and business closures caused by the spreading virus sought the safety of cash, according to Lipper data.

