U.S. Steel's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

United States Steel Corporation X logged a profit of $119 million or 48 cents for third-quarter 2024, down around 60% from $299 million or $1.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 56 cents, down from $1.40 a year ago. The figure, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Revenues fell around 13% year over year to $3,853 million in the reported quarter but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,736 million.



The company reported total steel shipments of 3,516,000 tons for the reported quarter, down around 7% year over year. It was below our estimate of 3,619,000 tons.

United States Steel Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote

X’s Segment Highlights

Flat-Rolled: The segment recorded an EBIT of $106 million in the reported quarter, down from $225 million a year ago. Steel shipments in the segment fell roughly 11.7% to 1,905,000 tons. Average realized price per ton in the unit was $993, down around 4.2% year over year. It surpassed our estimate of $940.



Mini Mill: The segment recorded a loss of $28 million in the quarter against a profit of $42 million in the year-ago quarter. Shipments were 602,000 tons, up around 7.3%. Average realized price per ton was $800, down around 11.2% year over year. It also lagged our estimate of $806.



U.S. Steel Europe: The segment posted a profit of $7 million against a loss of $13 million in the year-ago quarter. Shipments in the segment fell around 6.2% to 899,000 tons. Average realized price per ton for the unit was $802, down around 5.2% year over year. It beat our estimate of $750.



Tubular: The segment posted a loss of $4 million in the reported quarter against a profit of $87 million a year ago. Shipments rose roughly 5.7% to 110,000 tons. Average realized price per ton for the unit was $1,805, down roughly 38.3% year over year. It lagged our estimate of $1,886.

U.S. Steel's Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company's cash and cash equivalents were $1,773 million, down around 45% from the prior-year quarter. Long-term debt was $4,068 million, down 1.5%.

X’s Outlook

U.S. Steel predicts fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be between $225 million and $275 million. Its North American Flat-Rolled unit results are expected to decline modestly, owing to lower lagging average selling price projections for the quarter. The company expects Mini Mill segment results to improve, even after accounting for $25 million in related start-up and one-time construction expenditures at BR2, reflecting an estimated increase in average selling prices. In Europe, results are likely to be lower due to a lack of favorable CO2 allocations and weak underlying demand and pricing. The Tubular segment results are projected to be roughly flat with the third quarter.

X Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have rallied 11.9% in the past year against the industry’s 8.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

X’s Rank & Key Picks

X currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD.



IAMGOLD is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 11 cents. IAG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 200%. IAG carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kinross Gold is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents. KGC beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 29.1%. KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Barrick Gold is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7, before the opening bell. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 33 cents. GOLD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 21.2%.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.