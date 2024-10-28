U.S. Steel (X) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from United States Steel (X) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, indicating a decline of 67.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.74 billion, representing a decrease of 15.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 12.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific U.S. Steel metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Tubular' stands at $221.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- USSE' should arrive at $741.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Flat-rolled' will likely reach $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Mini Mill' of $575.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled' will reach $973.91. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,036.

Analysts expect 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Total' to come in at 3,632.02 Mmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,782 Mmt.

Analysts forecast 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular' to reach $1,954.99. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,927 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill' will reach $801.37. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $901 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE' should come in at $791.39. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $852.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Flat Rolled' at 2,043.12 Mmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,159 Mmt in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Steel Shipments in Tons - U.S. Steel Europe' reaching 906.99 Mmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 958 Mmt.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular' will reach 108.47 Mmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 104 Mmt in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Steel here>>>



Over the past month, U.S. Steel shares have recorded returns of +8.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), X will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.