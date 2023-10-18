US Steel (X), DuPont Launch COASTALUME for Coastal Environment

United States Steel Corporation X and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD have introduced COASTALUME, North America's first GALVALUME material designed and warrantied for coastal environments. The COASTALUME product combines the strength and self-healing qualities of U.S. Steel's GALVALUME material with a DuPont Tedlar PVF film barrier that withstands saltwater corrosion, UV damage, cracking, impact and other factors. The collectively designed product is exclusively available through U.S. Steel.



Nearly 40% of Americans reside in coastal countries, where they are more frequently exposed to environmental hazards such as hurricane-force winds and saltwater-sprayed clothing. U.S. Steel and DuPont have created a maintenance-free roofing solution using these two materials for the first time that offers the level of durability and dependability required in coastal residential and commercial construction.



For architects, builders and homeowners alike, the combination of a best-in-class warranty and a timeless aesthetic, including a wide range of color and finish options, further elevates steel options.



U.S. Steel will be able to completely address the special requirements of coastal construction, which must survive the damage that wind and saltwater inflict over time, by combining its steel with the demonstrated performance and durability of DuPont Tedlar PVF film through COASTALUME.



Shares of U.S. Steel have gained 69.9% over the past year compared with a 35.3% rise of its industry.



U.S. Steel, last month, issued its guidance for third-quarter 2023. The company expects adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.15. It anticipates adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter to be approximately $550 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

U.S. Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Equinox Gold Corp. EQX and Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP



Equinox has a projected earnings growth rate of 90% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Equinox delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 18.1%, on average. The stock is up around 40.8% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Koppers has a projected earnings growth rate of 7.5% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Koppers delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 21.7%, on average. The stock is up around 65.4% in a year.





