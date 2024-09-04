News & Insights

Markets

U.S. Steel Warns Of Unavoidable Consequences If $14.9 Bln Nippon Steel Transaction Fails

September 04, 2024 — 11:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Employees of United States Steel Corp. (X), Wednesday hosted a rally in support of the proposed transaction with Nippon Steel (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK). The deal was announced in 2023 to acquire the steel company in an all-cash deal valued at $55.00 per share, totaling $14.9 billion.

The employees warned that if the deal does not proceed, U.S. Steel will likely shift away from its blast furnace facilities, putting thousands of jobs at risk, negatively impacting numerous communities nearby the facilities, and depriving the American steel industry of an opportunity to better compete on the global stage.

The deal had already received regulatory approvals outside of the U.S., and is currently undergoing the regulatory review process in the U.S.

Currently, United States Steel's stock is climbing 2.67 percent, to $36.55 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

X

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.