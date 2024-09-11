U.S. Steel Unveils ZMAG-Coated Steel to Meet Environmental Challenges

United States Steel Corporation X has launched ZMAG-coated steel, a revolutionary new carbon flat-rolled coated steel product. The steel, developed to be stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable than the current goods on the market, rises to the challenge of the world's worst environments, offering a new level of reliability and durability to the solar, automotive and construction industries.



ZMAG steel has a zinc-aluminum-magnesium coating that provides up to five times the corrosion resistance of standard galvanized steel. ZMAG-coated steel is also durable over time, cutting maintenance costs and increasing efficiency for products that must resist prolonged exposure to the environment, such as solar frames and racking systems. The steel, which is melted and made in the United States and coated at PRO-TEC in Ohio, eliminates the uncertainties of imported materials because it is 100% domestically manufactured.



The demand for materials that can survive severe and corrosive environments has never been higher in today's industrial scene. Whether it's rain, sleet, or snow, ZMAG-coated steel is robust enough to ensure long-lasting projects. ZMAG steel demonstrates U.S. Steel's dedication to lowering its environmental impact, as well as its waste-reducing manufacturing method and unparalleled endurance. In addition to greater strength and flexibility, U.S. Steel is providing an exclusive 25-year warranty on ZMAG-coated steel.



Shares of U.S. Steel have gained 3.2% over the past year compared with a 17.8% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Steel, on its second-quarter call, said that it expects adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter in the band of $275-$325 million, factoring in recent pricing dynamics, which continue to adversely impact its business. It expects the results in the North American Flat-Rolled segment to soften as reduced spot prices more than offset continued strength in contract order book and lower spending. In the Mini Mill segment, X expects results to reflect lower spot prices and $30 million of associated start-up and one-time construction costs ahead of the planned start-up of Big River 2 in the fourth quarter.



The results in the Europe unit are forecast to be consistent with the second quarter as lower selling prices are offset by reduced raw material costs. The company expects weaker results in the Tubular segment for the third quarter due to reduced selling prices.

United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

X currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 111.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO's current-year earnings has been going up in the past 30 days. EGO, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate each of in the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 68.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.14, indicating a rise of 15.3% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal-year earnings has increased 12.8% in the past 60 days. HWKN, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has rallied around 100.9% in the past year.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.