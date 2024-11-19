US Steel put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in US Steel with 15,628 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Jan-25 35 puts and 11/29 weekly 41 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 13,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 3.30, while ATM IV is up over 6 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 6th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on X:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.