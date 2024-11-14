US Steel put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in US Steel with 13,563 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Jan-25 35 puts and Dec-24 35 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 10,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 9.11, while ATM IV is up nearly 13 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 6th.
