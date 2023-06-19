News & Insights

US Markets
X

US Steel projects Q2 profit above expectations on higher prices

June 19, 2023 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp X.N on Monday forecast second quarter adjusted profit above market expectations, benefiting from higher prices as well as steady demand for its products.

U.S. Steel has been raising the prices on its products to offset impact from higher costs such as those related to raw materials and energy. It has also seen a strong end-user demand in its flat-rolled and tubular segments.

The company said it expects second quarter adjusted profit between $1.81 and $1.86 per share, mid-point of which is above average analysts' expectation of $1.76, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

U.S. Steel also said it expects to complete about $75 million of repurchases of common stock in the second quarter under its existing $500 million stock buyback authorization.

However, it forecast second quarter adjusted EBITDA - a key profitability measure - of $775 million, compared to estimates of about $792.8 million, per five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

X

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.