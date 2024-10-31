US Steel options imply 3.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in US Steel is normal with puts leading calls 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 3.7%, or $1.45, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.2%.
