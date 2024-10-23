US Steel call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in US Steel with 9,215 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 9 points to 64.14%. Nov-24 44 calls and May-25 55 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.44. Earnings are expected on October 31st.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on X:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.