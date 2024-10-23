US Steel call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in US Steel with 9,215 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 9 points to 64.14%. Nov-24 44 calls and May-25 55 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.44. Earnings are expected on October 31st.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on X:
- Election 2024: Where To Put Your Money Ahead of the Vote
- United Air reports Q3 beat, Amazon unveils nuclear energy pacts: Morning Buzz
- Trump tells Bloomberg he would end U.S. Steel buyout
- Nippon to Sell JV Interest to ArcelorMittal in a Bid to Complete U.S. Steel Deal
- ArcelorMittal to buy Nippon Steel interest in JV to address U.S. Steel concerns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.