US Steel beats quarterly profit estimates on robust steel demand

July 27, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Amna Karimi for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Steel producer United States Steel Corp X.N beat profit estimates for the second quarter on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its steel products.

U.S. Steel, which has been raising prices to offset the impact from higher costs related to raw materials and energy, has seen strong demand for its steel products.

The company posted a second-quarter adjusted earning of $1.92 per share, up from an earlier forecast between $1.81 and $1.86 per share and above analysts' expectation of $1.80 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

"Customer demand has been robust for our NGO steels (non-grain oriented steel) and we are pleased to announce that we've already secured our first customer orders in both industrial and electric vehicle markets," Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said.

U.S. Steel's quarterly net sales plunged 20% to $5.01 billion. Analysts on average had expected net sales of $5.11 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Its quarterly results were in line with peer Steel DynamicsSTLD.O, which reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit last week.

