May 22 (Reuters) - The Department of Interior on Monday said seven U.S. states had reached an agreement on conserving water from the Colorado River through 2026.

The department in a statement said voluntary commitments by the states will conserve 3 million acre feet of water.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Mark Porter)

