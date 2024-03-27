US State's Campbell, China's Ma discussed South China Sea, Russia on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu discussed stability in the South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.

Campbell raised concerns with Ma over China's support for Russia's defense industrial base during the call, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward)

((Jasper.Ward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.