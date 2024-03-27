News & Insights

US State's Campbell, China's Ma discussed South China Sea, Russia on Tuesday

March 27, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu discussed stability in the South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.

Campbell raised concerns with Ma over China's support for Russia's defense industrial base during the call, according to the statement.

