US State Dept understands that Pentagon has contacted North Korea over soldier -spokesperson

July 18, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department understands that the Pentagon has reached out to counterparts in North Korea after a U.S. soldier crossed into the country, department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Tuesday.

Washington has "regular, ongoing contacts" with the government in South Korea, Miller added.

