US State Dept understands that Pentagon has contacted North Korea over soldier -spokesperson

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department understands that the Pentagon has reached out to counterparts in North Korea after a U.S. soldier crossed into the country, department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Tuesday.

Washington has "regular, ongoing contacts" with the government in South Korea, Miller added.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese)

