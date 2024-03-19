News & Insights

US State Dept OKs potential sale of Abrams tanks to Bahrain, Pentagon says

Credit: REUTERS/CEZARY ASZKIELOWICZ/AGENCJA WYBO

March 19, 2024 — 03:10 pm EDT

Written by Costas Pitas for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Abrams tanks and related equipment to Bahrain for an estimated cost of $2.2 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractors will be General DynamicsGD.N; BAE SystemsBAES.L; Leonardo DRS; HoneywellHON.O; RTX CorpRTX.N; and Lockheed Martin LMT.N, the Pentagon said.

