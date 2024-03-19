US State Dept OKs potential sale of Abrams tanks to Bahrain, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Abrams tanks and related equipment to Bahrain for an estimated cost of $2.2 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractors will be General DynamicsGD.N; BAE SystemsBAES.L; Leonardo DRS; HoneywellHON.O; RTX CorpRTX.N; and Lockheed Martin LMT.N, the Pentagon said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Eric Beech)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

