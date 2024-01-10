News & Insights

US State Dept OKs possible Tomahawk weapons system support sale to Australia

January 10, 2024 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Tomahawk weapons system support services and related equipment to Australia for $250 million, U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Wednesday.

The Australian Government will determine the principal contractor, the statement said, adding: "The proposed sale will allow Australia to better utilize the Tomahawk Weapon System it is procuring and ensure appropriate weapon pairing is evaluated to identify defined targets more precisely."

