US State Department OKs potential sale of military vehicles to Bulgaria -Pentagon

September 01, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Eric Beech for Reuters ->

Adds details on possible sale and name of contractor

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Stryker military vehicles to Bulgaria for an estimated cost of $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The sale to NATO ally Bulgaria would consist of 183 of the Stryker family of vehicles, including infantry carriers, command vehicles and medical evacuation vehicles, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Friday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said General Dynamics Corp GD.N was the prime contractor for the weapons.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Paul Grant and Andy Sullivan)

