U.S. State Department approves sale of RTX’s AMRAAM missiles to Denmark

The U.S. State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Denmark of AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $744M. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale Tuesday. The Government of Denmark has requested to buy up to 203 AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles; and up to nine AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM guidance sections to include precise position provided by either Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code. The following non-MDE items will also be included: spare AMRAAM control sections; missile containers and support equipment; munitions support and support equipment; spare parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support; weapons software and support equipment; classified software delivery and support; classified publications and technical documentation; transportation support; studies and surveys; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $744M. The principal contractor will be RTX (RTX) Corporation, located in Tucson, AZ. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.