US SPR stocks fall to lowest since Nov 1987 -EIA

Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

U.S. crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell last week to the lowest since November 1987, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell last week to the lowest since November 1987, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

SPR stocks fell to nearly 528 million barrels. Meanwhile, East Coast refiner utilization rose to 95%, the highest since July 2018, the data showed.

