US SPR oil stocks rise for the first time in 2 yrs - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

July 19, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by about a thousand barrels last week, the first increase since January 2021, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

The U.S. Department of Energy has begun buying oil to refill the SPR, after inventories fell to their lowest level since 1983 in recent months due to congressional mandates to release oil from the reserve to tame high commodity prices.

The SPR stockpile stood at 346.759 million barrels as of July 14, compared with 346.758 million barrels at July 7.

