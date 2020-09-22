US Space Force Enlists Blockchain Firm to Deploy Hack-Proof Data Defenses

The service branch protecting U.S. interests outside the stratosphere may use blockchain to render its computer systems, on earth and in space, unhackable.

Last week, Xage Security won a contract from the United States Space Force (USSF) to develop and roll out a blockchain-based data protection system across its networks.

Called the Xage Security Fabric, the blockchain verifies data and protects the network from third party intervention, so confidential data sent from satellites to earth isnât intercepted en-route.

It also ensures security remains consistent across the entire USSF network, preventing hackers and other malicious entities from identifying and exploiting any weak spots.

Per a release, Xageâs CEO Duncan Greatwood said blockchain allowed USSF to ensure effective domain resilience across all assets and data elements on its network.

Xage inked a similar agreement with the United States Air Force last December, which wanted to evaluate the Security Fabric platform.

