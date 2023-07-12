News & Insights

Commodities

US soybean supplies seen rising - government

Credit: REUTERS/KAREN BRAUN

July 12, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Mark Weinraub for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean supplies were unexpectedly forecast to rise from last year on Wednesday as the government cut its outlook for exports and left yield prospects unchanged despite a dry spring.

Ending stocks of soybeans for the 2023/24 marketing year were pegged at 300 million bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. That was above market forecasts for 199 million bushels and below the government's June outlook for 350 million bushels.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.