US soy harvest 62% complete, ahead of expectations; corn 45% -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers had harvested nearly two thirds of their soybean crop and 45% of their corn by Sunday, while soybean condition ratings improved, according to weekly data from the U.S. Agriculture Department released on Monday.

At 62% complete, the soybean harvest figure in Monday's weekly USDA crop progress report exceeded even the highest in a range of estimates among 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters, and well ahead of the five-year average of 52%. Corn harvest progress, at 45% complete, was just behind the average estimate of 46% but ahead of the five-year average of 42%.

The USDA rated 52% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from a week ago, while analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change. Corn ratings were unchanged at 53% good-to-excellent, in line with trade expectations.

The share of U.S. soybean production located in a drought area stood at 58% as of Oct. 10, unchanged from the prior week, according to the USDA, while the share of corn production in a drought area remained at 59%.

Growers continue to seed the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2024. The USDA reported winter wheat plantings as 68% complete, just below the average analyst estimate of 69% and matching the five-year average.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition ratings*

53

52-54

53

53

Corn harvested (%)

46

42-51

34

45

Soybean condition ratings*

51

50-53

51

52

Soybeans harvested (%)

57

54-60

43

62

Winter wheat planted (%)

69

65-70

57

68

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

