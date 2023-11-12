News & Insights

Companies

US, South Korea revise deterrence strategy over North Korea threat

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

November 12, 2023 — 10:57 pm EST

Written by Phil Stewart and Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

By Phil Stewart and Hyunsu Yim

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States have revised a bilateral security agreement aimed at deterring North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats during talks on Monday, South Korea's defence ministry said.

The Tailored Deterrence Strategy (TDS) is aimed at countering the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons and other armaments, according to an announcement on the agreement by the two countries 10 years ago.

South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-sik and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, signed the updated agreement at the security talks held in Seoul, the ministry said.

The revision was considered necessary because the existing strategy did not adequately address the rapid advancements in North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, it said.

The Defence Ministry did not immediately provide details of the update.

Earlier, South Korea's defence ministry said Shin and Austin would discuss jointly countering threats by North Korea, including through executing an "extended deterrence" strategy.

The strategy, which holds that the United states will use strategic military assets, including nuclear forces, to defend its allies, has taken on a greater significance as North Korea pushes ahead with its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Hyunsu Yim; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Ed Davies and Gerry Doyle)

((jack.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.