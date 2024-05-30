News & Insights

Stocks

US Solar Fund’s Manager Merges with Boyd Watterson

May 30, 2024 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

US Solar Fund (GB:USF) has released an update.

US Solar Fund PLC (USF) has announced a strategic transaction between its investment manager Amber Infrastructure Group and Boyd Watterson Asset Management, forming a combined global alternatives investment platform with $35 billion in assets under management. There will be no change in the management of USF, as Amber will maintain their role and continue to hold its 5 million shares in the company. This merger consolidates Amber’s US infrastructure capabilities and is expected to enhance client service and create growth opportunities in the US and globally.

For further insights into GB:USF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.