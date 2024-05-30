US Solar Fund’s Manager Merges with Boyd Watterson

US Solar Fund (GB:USF) has released an update.

US Solar Fund PLC (USF) has announced a strategic transaction between its investment manager Amber Infrastructure Group and Boyd Watterson Asset Management, forming a combined global alternatives investment platform with $35 billion in assets under management. There will be no change in the management of USF, as Amber will maintain their role and continue to hold its 5 million shares in the company. This merger consolidates Amber’s US infrastructure capabilities and is expected to enhance client service and create growth opportunities in the US and globally.

