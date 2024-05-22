US Solar Fund’s AGM Approves Key Resolutions

US Solar Fund (GB:USF) has released an update.

US Solar Fund PLC has announced the results of their 2024 AGM, stating that resolutions 1 to 12 were approved while resolution 13, which proposed the discontinuation of the investment trust, was not passed. The Board expressed support for the strategy laid out previously, including a Tender Offer, interim dividend policy, and refinancing plans, which reflect the best approach to deliver value for shareholders. They also acknowledged a significant minority of votes against the re-election of director Gill Nott and emphasized ongoing constructive engagement with shareholders.

