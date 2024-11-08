US Solar Fund Sees Shift in Major Holdings

US Solar Fund (GB:USF) has released an update.

US Solar Fund PLC has announced a change in its voting rights ownership, as Metage Capital Limited reduced its stake from 5.57% to 4.68%. The transaction, effective November 7, 2024, highlights a shift in major holdings, potentially influencing market perceptions. Investors following market dynamics might find this adjustment in shareholder structure noteworthy.

