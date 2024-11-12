US Solar Fund Sees Major Shift in Voting Rights

US Solar Fund (GB:USF) has released an update.
US Solar Fund PLC has seen a significant shift in its financial instrument holdings, with Weiss Asset Management LP overseeing a combined 21.01% of voting rights through Brookdale International Partners and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund. This change highlights an increased interest in the company’s shares, offering a potential boost in market confidence.
