US Solar Fund Sees Major Shift in Voting Rights

November 12, 2024 — 01:22 pm EST

US Solar Fund (GB:USF) has released an update.

US Solar Fund PLC has seen a significant shift in its financial instrument holdings, with Weiss Asset Management LP overseeing a combined 21.01% of voting rights through Brookdale International Partners and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund. This change highlights an increased interest in the company’s shares, offering a potential boost in market confidence.

