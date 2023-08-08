News & Insights

US soft landing means bumpy ride for bonds

August 08, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by Francesco Guerrera and Ben Winck for Reuters ->

By Francesco Guerrera and Ben Winck

LONDON/ NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Yields on 10-year government debt are near a 5-year high even though inflation is falling without a recession or huge job losses. Fixed-income traders are right to worry. Better growth may fuel more price rises, keeping rates elevated and deepening Washington’s fiscal problems.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds climbed as high as 4.19% on Aug. 3, the highest level since November 2022. The uptick came one day after Fitch Ratings cut the U.S. government’s credit rating to AA-plus from AAA, with the agency citing the growing federal budget deficit as a key factor in its decision.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index climbed 3% in the year through June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, down from the 9% inflation rate seen in June 2022.

