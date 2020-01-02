US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF CALF is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high, up roughly 25.6% from its 52-week low of $21.68/share.

But does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

CALF in Focus

The fund aims to provide capital appreciation over time by screening the S&P SmallCap 600 for the top 100 companies based on free cash flow yield. CALF is charging 59 bps in fees. The fund has amassed $46.2 million in AUM.

Why the Move?

All the three major U.S. bourses have been scaling all-time highs. The Sino-U.S. trade deal optimism and rounds of upbeat economic data are major drivers behind the upside. Notably, the world’s largest economies, United States and China, have agreed on a phase-one trade deal. Moreover, an upbeat jobs report, positive U.S. housing data and encouraging manufacturing updates are hinting toward a healthier economy. These factors have raised optimism among investors, making the fund an attractive pick.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, it seems CALF might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 15.85.

