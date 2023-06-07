News & Insights

Oil

US slows, halts some NYC area flights because of wildfire smoke

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

June 07, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it is slowing and halting some flights into the New York City area due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke.

The FAA said flights from the upper Midwest and East Coast bound for New York LaGuardia International Airport have been paused, while flights to Newark Liberty International Airport have been slowed.

Hundreds of forest fires in Canada have led to a blanket of smoky air, triggering health alarms in U.S. cities.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.