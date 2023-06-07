US slows, halts some NYC area flights because of wildfire smoke

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it is slowing and halting some flights into the New York City area due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke.

The FAA said flights from the upper Midwest and East Coast bound for New York LaGuardia International Airport have been paused, while flights to Newark Liberty International Airport have been slowed.

Hundreds of forest fires in Canada have led to a blanket of smoky air, triggering health alarms in U.S. cities.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

