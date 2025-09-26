US Slashes EU Vehicle Tariffs to 15% Under New Trade Terms

The United States has cut import duties on vehicles from the European Union to 15%, retroactive to Aug. 1, 2025, which confirms the terms of the trade framework agreed upon earlier this summer. The Commerce Department and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released details online related to reduced tariffs on a variety of goods.



The revisions also grant exemptions for industries, such as aviation, generic pharmaceutical drugs, plus ingredients, as well as specific metals and ores, effective Sept. 1, 2025. While most rate changes apply to EU shipments beginning Sept. 1, the reduction for cars and parts was tied to the EU lowering tariffs on American exports. The EU implemented those cuts on Aug. 28, enabling the Trump administration to retroactively apply the new auto duty.



Previously, imported EU vehicles faced a 25% tariff in addition to existing duties. Per the U.S. notice, the product list could still be revised. The decision follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month, streamlining tariff adjustments with trade partners.



Per European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association data, EU new car registrations dropped 0.7% in the first seven months of 2025 versus the same period last year.



Last week, Volkswagen AG’s VWAGY subsidiary, Porsche, postponed its EV launch due to softening demand, headwinds in China and higher U.S. tariffs. The delay has led both Porsche and Volkswagen to trim their 2025 profit outlooks. Porsche now expects a positive sales return of up to 2%, down from the previous estimate of 5-7%. It now targets a medium-term operating return on sales in the low double digits and aims for solid business growth of up to 15%, which is on the lower side of its earlier guidance of 15-17%. Per Reuters, Volkswagen has lowered its profit margin forecast to 2-3% compared with the previous guidance of 4-5%.



Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGYY also forecasts significantly lower unit sales for the full year 2025 due to weaker sales volumes, softer pricing and import duties. Mercedes-Benz Cars now expects adjusted return on sales in the 4-6% range. Mercedes-Benz Vans expects adjusted return on sales to be in a range of 8-10%.



Per Investing.com, Renault SA RNLSY reported weaker-than-expected results in June due to lower sales volumes and mounting commercial pressures. Its light commercial vehicle division also underperformed, impacted by a steep decline in the European market. In light of these issues, Renault Group has adjusted its full-year 2025 targets. Renault is now aiming for an operating margin of approximately 6.5%, down from its earlier outlook of 7% or more. It has also reduced its free cash flow forecast to a range of €1 to €1.5 billion, down from the previous target of more than €2 billion.



While VWAGY and MBGYY carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, RNLSY carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RENAULT (RNLSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.