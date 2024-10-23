US Slaps $50 Mln Fine On American Airlines For Maltreatment Of Disabled Passengers

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Transportation or DOT revealed on Wednesday that it has slapped a $50 million penalty on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), between 2019 and 2023, for the ill-treatment of airline passengers with disabilities.

"DOT's investigation into American Airlines uncovered cases of unsafe physical assistance that at times resulted in injuries and undignified treatment of wheelchair users, in addition to repeated failures to provide prompt wheelchair assistance," DOT said.

The airline has also mishandled thousands of wheelchairs by damaging them or delaying their return, leaving travelers without the device they need for mobility.

Prior to its move, DOT reviewed complaints against the company involving allegations of inadequate wheelchair assistance, including three formal complaints filed by paralyzed veterans of America alleging similar issues.

DOT has also probed American's handling of wheelchairs between 2019 and 2023.

