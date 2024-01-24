News & Insights

US Markets

US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

January 24, 2024 — 12:26 pm EST

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A record 21.3 million Americans have so far enrolled for coverage under Obamacare health insurance for 2024, a 31% jump over the year earlier, and the highest since its inception, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, was signed in 2010 and was former U.S. President Barack Obama's signature piece of domestic legislation which helps low and middle-income Americans who do not have access to affordable health insurance coverage through an employer.

More than 5 million people who have signed up for 2024 plans are new enrollees, according to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The open enrollment continues in four states and Washington, D.C., through Jan. 31, the agency said.

"For decades, when it came to federal programs we could depend on to keep Americans covered, three were always top of mind — Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, but now it's crystal clear that we need to add a fourth — the Affordable Care Act," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The government-backed insurance provides income-based subsidies to those enrolled.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.