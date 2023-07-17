US shale oil output set to fall for first time since Dec. - EIA

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil production is set to fall to nearly 9.40 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, which would be the first monthly decline since Dec. 2022, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.

Output from the Permian basin, the top oil producing region in the country, is set to fall to 5.76 million bpd next month, the lowest level since April, the EIA data showed.

