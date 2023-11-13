US shale oil output expected to fall in December -EIA

Adds details on basins

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions is set to decline in December for a second consecutive month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report on Monday.

U.S. oil output is expected to drop to 9.652 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, from an estimated 9.653 million bpd in November, the EIA said.

Lower oil production from the Anadarko basin of Oklahoma, Appalachia basin of Pennsylvania and Eagle Ford basin of South Texas is likely to contribute to the total slump, the EIA said.

Eagle Ford production is set to fall for a fifth month in a row in December to 1.151 million bpd from 1.154 million bpd in November.

Output from the Permian basin of Texas and New Mexico, the top shale-producing region in the country, is set to rise to a record for a sixth straight month, the EIA said. The pace of growth, however, is expected to slow down, the agency noted.

Permian oil production in December is expected to total around 5.981 million bpd, up from 5.976 million bpd in November.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.