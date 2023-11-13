US shale oil output expected to fall in December - EIA

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions is set to decline in December for the second consecutive month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report on Monday.

U.S. oil output is expected to drop to 9.652 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, from an estimated 9.653 million bpd in November, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Stephanie Kelly)

