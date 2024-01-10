US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans

(Adds details in paragraph 2 and 4, Secretary comment in paragraph 3)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - More than 20 million Americans have so far signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) marketplace for this year, the highest since the inception of the law, according to data released on Wednesday.

Over 3.7 million people who have signed up for the 2024 plans are new enrollees, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) showed.

"Today is a momentous day. A record number of people in the United States have health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act's Marketplace — more than at any point in history," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The latest data represents enrollment through December 23 for the 32 states using HealthCare.gov and for the 18 states and the District of Columbia with State-based Marketplaces, the HHS said.

The law, also known as Obamacare, was former U.S. President Barack Obama's signature piece of domestic legislation.

The Biden-Harris Administration had projected late last year that over 19 million people will enroll in 2024 through the ACA marketplace.

People who want to choose a healthcare plan for 2024 under the ACA can enroll before the deadline of Jan. 16, 2024.

